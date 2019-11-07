The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will face No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Fresno State on Friday at the Student Horse Center in Fresno, Calif.

The Bears (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) will conclude their fall season at the meet against Georgia (2-1, 1-1 SEC) and Fresno State (2-2, 1-1 Big 12).

Baylor is a 3-0 at home but 0-2 in road contests this fall.

