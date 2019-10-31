The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will host No. 4 TCU at 11 a.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (2-2, 0-1) opened Big 12 play with a loss to then-No. 3 Oklahoma State on Oct. 18 in Stillwater. Baylor has won its last three meetings against TCU (3-2, 1-0) which is coming off a loss to No. 1 Auburn two weeks ago.

The Bears are 2-0 at home this season and haven't lost a Big 12 home meet since the 2017 season.

