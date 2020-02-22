The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team won three disciplines to take an 11-8 win over No. 4 Fresno State on Saturday in a Big 12 meet at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

Baylor (4-6, 2-3) took a 3-2 win in fences and flat riding and won a 3-1 decision in horsemanship. Fresno State (6-5, 2-2) edged Baylor in reining 3-2.

Baylor, which had lost its last four meets, will face Texas A&M in College Station on Friday.

