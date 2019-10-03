The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will host the 11th annual Willis Invitational beginning with Friday’s 10 a.m. start against Delaware State.
Baylor will follow with the first half of its competition against California-Davis in flat riding and reining on Friday afternoon before completing the competition at 10 a.m. Saturday with horsemanship and fences.
Delaware State and Cal-Davis will face off at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
The Bears, who have won all 10 previous Baylor Invitationals, dropped their season opener on the road last weekend to SMU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.