The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will host the 11th annual Willis Invitational beginning with Friday’s 10 a.m. start against Delaware State.

Baylor will follow with the first half of its competition against California-Davis in flat riding and reining on Friday afternoon before completing the competition at 10 a.m. Saturday with horsemanship and fences.

Delaware State and Cal-Davis will face off at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The Bears, who have won all 10 previous Baylor Invitationals, dropped their season opener on the road last weekend to SMU.

