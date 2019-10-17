The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will host No. 3 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener at 1 p.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears (2-1) beat Delaware State and Cal-Davis two weekends ago at the Willis Invitational.
Oklahoma State (2-1) is coming off a win over South Dakota State on Sept. 27.
BU soccer hosts Texas
The Baylor soccer team is facing a critical weekend as it will host Texas at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field before facing TCU at 7 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth.
The Bears (6-4-3, 2-2) are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to Oklahoma last Sunday in Norman. Texas (8-6, 3-2) has lost its last two games against West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
The Baylor-TCU game was rescheduled after the Oct. 10 game in Fort Worth was cancelled due to lightning.
Baylor picked second in Big 12 men’s hoops poll
The Baylor men’s basketball team has been picked second in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, which matches the program’s best-ever finish in that tabulation. The Bears were also picked second in 2013.
Baylor received 71 points in the coaches’ voting, trailing only Kansas with 80 points. Kansas received eight first-place votes, and Baylor and Texas Tech picked up one apiece. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams.
Texas Tech finished third in the poll, while Texas and West Virginia rounded out the top five. The Bears return eight letterwinners from last year’s 20-14 team that advanced to the NCAA’s round of 32. The Bears topped Syracuse in the first round before falling to Gonzaga in the second round.
Baylor’s Soto reaches Oracle quarterfinals
Baylor junior Matias Soto fought his way into the quarterfinals of the Oracle Pro Series Waco tournament on Thursday with a three-set victory over Virginia’s Brandon Nakashima at Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center.
Soto battled back from a break down in the third set to defeat Nakashima, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(6) in a match that lasted two hours, 39 minutes.
The Baylor junior will now face the Rinky Hijikata-Aidan Mchugh winner in the quarterfinals, which will take place at Hurd Tennis Center on Friday.
On the women’s side, Baylor’s Mel Krywoj fell in the second round to Lorraine Guillermo, 6-3, 6-4.
The Oracle Pro Series – Waco will be hosting a free Kids’ Day on Saturday morning from 9-10am at Hurd Tennis Center. Tennis pros and Baylor tennis athletes will lead fun tennis games and drills and food will be provided for all children who attend.
MJ opens first of 2 clinics in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded to provide care to underprivileged members of the community.
The six-time NBA champion and Hornets owner was on hand Thursday for the grand opening of the $7 million Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. Tears streamed down Jordan’s cheeks as he said, “This is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years.”
The clinic, located in a lower-income section of the city, will provide vital access to primary and preventive care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.
Jordan vowed to do more, saying “this is just the start of a battle of being able to touch as many people as we can.”
Jordan first announced the $7 million gift in 2017.
Ruth’s bat used for 500th homer hits blockLOS ANGELES — The bat used by Babe Ruth to slug his 500th career home run in 1929 is going up for auction, nearly 75 years after he gave it to a friend whose family has kept it ever since.
Ruth became the first player to reach the coveted plateau on Aug. 11, 1929, hitting a solo shot for the New York Yankees off Willis Hudlin at League Park in Cleveland.
In the mid-1940s, Ruth gave the bat to his friend Jim Rice, who was mayor of Suffern, New York. Ruth and Rice enjoyed golfing, bowling and dining together, and Ruth was a regular visitor to the Rice household, where he came to know Jim’s wife, Ethyl, and their children. Rice once beat Ruth in five straight games of bowling.
Terry Rice, an attorney in Suffern and Jim’s only son, is selling the bat. Born two years after Ruth died in 1948, Rice more closely associates Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra with the Yankees of his youth, but he remembers Ruth’s bat sat in the corner behind the television in the family’s den.
“It was always there. It was part of life,” Rice told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday. “No one said I couldn’t touch it. I never took it out and played baseball with it.”
Good thing, too, since the bat was recently authenticated and received the highest grade given.
