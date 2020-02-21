The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will host new Big 12 member No. 4 Fresno State at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (3-6, 1-3) have won all three of their matches at home this season. Fresno State (6-4, 2-1) hosted Baylor last November and took a 12-7 decision over the Bears.

Baylor is coming off a 15-4 road loss at No. 1 Auburn last weekend.

