The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will open the spring season against No. 7 TCU at 10 a.m. Friday at Diamond Creek Ranch in Fort Worth.

The Bears finished 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 in the fall while TCU went 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12.

Baylor beat TCU, 14-6, in the last meeting on Nov. 1 in Waco.

