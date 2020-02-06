The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will open the spring season against No. 7 TCU at 10 a.m. Friday at Diamond Creek Ranch in Fort Worth.
The Bears finished 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 in the fall while TCU went 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12.
Baylor beat TCU, 14-6, in the last meeting on Nov. 1 in Waco.
