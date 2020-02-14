The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will hit the road to face No. 1 Auburn at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Tigers have been perfect this season with a 10-0 overall record and a 4-0 SEC mark.
Baylor is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12 following a 12-8 loss to No. 7 TCU last weekend.
