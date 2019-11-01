The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team dominated No. 4 TCU, 14-6, Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears opened with a 3-2 win in fences as Gia Gulino won most outstanding performer honors. Baylor pulled off a 5-0 sweep in reining as Carly Salter won top honors.
The Bears (3-2, 1-1) also won flat riding and horsemanship by 3-2 scores with Clara Johnson winning MOP honors in horsemanship against the Horned Frogs (3-3,1-1).
Baylor will finish the fall portion of its schedule in California at the Fresno State Invitational next weekend against No. 3 Georgia and new Big 12 opponent Fresno State.
