MANHATTAN, Kan. – Make it a golden goal for the green and gold.
After 102 minutes of scoreless soccer action, Baylor’s Giuliana Cunningham delivered a match-winning header into the net to vault the Bears past Kansas State, 1-0, in double overtime of the Big 12 opener for both teams on Thursday night at Buser Family Park.
The Bears (5-2-3, 1-0-0) had their opportunities throughout the night, and outshot the Wildcats, 26-10. That included a 13-4 edge in shots on goal. But K-State keeper Rachel Harris was bulletproof as she set a new single-game school record for saves with 12.
Neither team found the net in either half in regulation, or in the first overtime period. Finally, at the 102:10 mark, Ally Henderson looped a corner kick toward the box, and Cunningham rose up and used her head to thump the ball past Harris and into the left corner of the net.
Eva Mitchell led Baylor with six shots, while Cunningham and Elena Reyna had four shots each. Jennifer Wandt had four saves in the shutout. The Bears will remain in the Sunflower State to face No. 17 Kansas (8-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
