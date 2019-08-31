On a day when Football Championship Subdivision schools were routinely throwing scares into major colleges, Baylor knew it better be razor sharp and excited to play SFA.
The Bears’ focus was evident from the outset as quarterback Charlie Brewer deftly spread the ball to different receivers while Baylor’s defense looked quicker and more aggressive than it did last season.
An all around impressive season-opening performance is what Baylor coach Matt Rhule wanted and that’s what he got as the Bears destroyed the Lumberjacks, 56-17, before 43,013 fans Saturday night at McLane Stadium.
The Bears didn’t have to look too hard to find FCS teams taking Big 12 teams to the wire as No. 21 Iowa State escaped with a triple overtime win over Northern Iowa and Kansas had to score late to beat Indiana State.
The Baylor veterans hadn’t forgotten how Liberty left McLane Stadium with a 48-45 win in Rhule’s debut two years ago.
Though the Lumberjacks finished 2-8 last season and were playing their first game under coach Colby Carthel, there was no way the Bears were going to overlook them. There’s just too much at stake for a Baylor team that has aspirations of building on last year’s 7-6 season.
“The biggest thing was to come in and not underestimate our opponent,” said Baylor running back Trestan Ebner. “It’s never really about them. We just try to play our brand of football every game. When you play teams like that, you want to get in and handle your business and just see how mature you are. I feel we did that.”
Ebner enjoyed a superb game as he scored three touchdowns, including a 16-yard pass from Charlie Brewer on Baylor’s first offensive possession before running for touchdowns of 21 and 11 yards in the second quarter.
Starting the opening game for the first time in three seasons at Baylor, Brewer hit 21 of 31 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore receiver RJ Sneed made the first two touchdown catches of his career while redshirt freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw his first career scoring pass after replacing Brewer in the third quarter.
“I’m obviously very proud of our team,” Rhule said. “I liked the focus we had. I thought our defense played faster. Playing smart, disciplined football is what I want to see, and I think at times we did that. Overall we looked good, but there are some things we need to clean up.”
Trying to get more speed on the field, much has been made of Baylor’s shift to a 3-3-5 defense. The Bears looked noticeably faster as they limited the Lumberjacks to 277 yards and got a turnover when linebacker Blake Lynch made a second-quarter interceptions.
“It felt like we took the next step,” said Baylor linebacker Jordan Williams. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I feel like we’re going in the right direction. We worked hard all spring, and it’s kind of showing off out here today.”
Baylor’s defense completely smothered SFA following the opening kickoff before Blake Lynch partially blocked Max Quick’s punt that went just 13 yards.
Gifted with great field position at SFA’s 45, Brewer hit his first three passes, including a 16-yarder to Ebner for the game’s first touchdown with 11:48 left in the first quarter.
After Baylor’s defense stopped SFA again, the Bears got the ball in Lumberjacks territory at the 46. Brewer was on point again as he found Chris Platt down the right side for 23 yards before firing a perfect pass into the end zone to Sneed for an 11-yard touchdown to push Baylor’s lead to 14-0 with 8:13 left in the first quarter.
But the Lumberjacks got untracked on their third drive as they moved 75 yards on 11 plays with quarterback Trae Self scoring on a 3-yard run.
Baylor’s defense returned to dominating form at the start of the second quarter as defensive lineman James Lynch sacked Self for a six-yard loss before Blake Lynch intercepted Self’s pass over the middle to give the Bears ideal field position at SFA’s 34.
Ebner made one of the most exciting plays of the night when he ran to the left and reversed field to the right before outracing SFA’s defense for a 21-yard touchdown run to push Baylor’s lead to 21-7 with 10:53 left in the second quarter.
“I saw a lot of white jerseys,” Ebner said. “I saw a couple of guys coming from my right side, and I noticed their angle was off, so I figured I could reverse the field. It’s one of those plays where either you do it and it works or you look really stupid, so I’m really glad it worked.”
Ebner topped off his remarkable first half by spinning away from several SFA defenders for an 11-yard touchdown run to give the Bears a 28-7 lead over the Lumberjacks with 6:48 remaining in the first half.
Getting superb field position again at SFA’s 45 following a punt, the Bears cashed in with John Lovett making a sharp cut past a Lumberjacks defender for a 19-yard touchdown run with 2:30 remaining in the second quarter.
Coming out hot in the third quarter, Lovett burned the Lumberjacks again for a 38-yard run. Brewer went to Sneed on the right sideline for a 21-yard touchdown to push Baylor’s lead to 42-7 with 13:40 left in the third quarter.
Sneed was initially ruled out of bounds, but the call was reversed after officials saw the replay.
“I knew I was in,” Sneed said. “Once I caught it, and I saw he called it an incompletion, I stared at him for a second because I just knew it was a touchdown.”
That was the last pass for Brewer as Bohanon replaced him and raced 22 yards on his first carry. Bohanon finished off his first drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton with 10:07 left in the third quarter.
Bohanon hit five of six passes for 51 yards while running six times for 84 yards as his teammates cheered him on.
“You saw how much the team loves Gerry,” Rhule said. “They were going nuts for him.”
That was Baylor’s last touchdown before Abram Smith ran for a nine-yard score with 4:26 left in the game.
