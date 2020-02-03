Baylor senior defensive lineman Niadre Zouzoua has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Playing in a backup role as a junior, Zouzoua participated in eight games for the Bears during the 2019 season and finished with nine tackles with 2.5 for loss.

Zouzoua previously played at Monroe College in New Rochelle, N.Y. before his season at Baylor.

