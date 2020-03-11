Baylor football will delay the start of its spring practice to “ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” the university announced Wednesday night.
Baylor was slated to begin its first spring drills under new coach Dave Aranda on March 17, but will now postpone that until at least March 23.
“The situation will continue to be monitored and any further changes to the schedule deemed necessary will be made as more information becomes available,” the university said in a statement.
Additionally, Baylor will prohibit recruits from making official or unofficial visits to campus until at least March 23 as well.
No. 10 MCC baseball takes two at Temple
TEMPLE – The No. 10 McLennan baseball team squeaked out a sweet road sweep over Temple on Wednesday, as the Highlanders won, 6-5, in the seven-inning opener, before bashing their way to a 15-13 triumph in nine innings in Game 2.
MCC (19-5, 5-1) got a pair of home runs from Brett Squires in the second game, helping to combat an equally impressive hitting performance by the Leopards (12-12, 2-4). Both of Squires’ bombs were two-run shots and both came off Temple’s bullpen.
MCC fell behind, 4-1, in that game before going ahead with a four-run third. Temple went up 6-5 in the third on Parker McGrew’s two-run single, but Squires gave MCC the lead for good an inning later on the first of his two homers.
In the opener, MCC got off to a strong start, scoring three in the top of the first on Garrett Martin’s RBI groundout, and RBI hits from Hank Bard and Jimmy Crooks. The Highlanders pushed the gap to 4-0 on a Jalen Battles RBI single in the second, and they also took advantage of a two-run inside-the-park home run from Dylan Blomquist in the third.
Connor Phillips had his ups and downs on the mound for MCC, but the hard-throwing freshman right-hander still picked up the win to go to 3-1 on the year.
MCC and Temple will complete their series on Friday at the Bosque River Ballpark, a change from the original schedule.
No. 19 Highlassies take down Temple in twinbill
McLennan’s 19th-ranked softball team garnered a home sweep of Temple on Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlassies won the opening game, 3-0, behind a complete-game shutout from Reese Taylor in the circle, and then claimed a 10-4 win in the nightcap.
The opening game was scoreless until the fourth, when MCC (17-4, 6-2) loaded the bases with no outs and then scored when Melayna Lopez grounded into a double play.
MCC added two more runs in the sixth, scoring on a Temple error and a Lindsey Evans RBI single.
Taylor was brilliant in the circle, giving up only three hits.
In the second game, MCC scored five in the first inning to set a hot hitting tone. Cydney DeLeon went 3-for-3 with two doubles while Evans homered and drove in three runs.
MCC will play at Hill in a doubleheader starting at noon Thursday.
Dickerson, McNair selected to college hall
Eric Dickerson from SMU, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are among 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The other inductees announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation include Florida offensive lineman Lomas Brown, Ohio State running back Keith Byars, LSU defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey, Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott, Washington State kicker Jason Hanson, Maryland linebacker E.J. Henderson, Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior, UCLA quarterback Cade McNown, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Leslie O’Neal, Virginia defensive back Anthony Poindexter, Minnesota defensive end Bob Stein, Colorado receiver Michael Westbrook, Houston receiver Elmo Wright and Georgia defensive end David Pollack, who is now a prominent college football analyst on ESPN.
