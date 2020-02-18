Baylor sophomore defensive end Bralen Taylor announced his retirement Tuesday due to concussions.

Taylor played in six games for Baylor in two seasons and made three tackles. Taylor signed with Baylor in the 2018 class out of Cuero where he played receiver.

Taylor switched from tight end to defensive end after arriving at Baylor.

BU-UTA softball postponed

Due to expected inclement weather, the Baylor softball team’s game against UTA on Wednesday night has been postponed to March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

The Lady Bears (8-2) have won their last six games, including five last weekend to capture the Getterman Classic.

The Lady Bears will host the Baylor Invitational Friday through Sunday, beginning with a matchup against Tulsa at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments