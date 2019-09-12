The Baylor cross country team returns to competition on Friday at the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station.

Baylor hasn’t raced since the season-opening Bear Twilight Invitational on Aug. 30. The Bears finished second to Texas in both the men’s and women’s races that night.

The A&M meet will feature the host Aggies, along with SMU (women’s team), TCU, UT-Rio Grande Valley, UTSA and West Texas A&M.

“The course is good and fair,” Baylor associate coach Jon Capron said. “It’s pretty flat, so they should be able to go pretty quick as long as it doesn’t heat up too much.”

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments