Baylor’s cross country teams will test their legs against some of the top competition in the country when they race in the 31st annual Chile Pepper Festival on Saturday, hosted by the University of Arkansas.
The Baylor teams have had a three-week hiatus since their last action.
“It’s a big meet,” Baylor associate head coach Jon Capron said. “We’ve had a lot of really good training the last couple of weeks. We’ve put in a lot of work. It may not show just yet, but I’d like to see indicators of that work starting to surface.”
Lindsay Walton, who has a pair of third-place finishes this year, will sit out for Baylor with an illness. The BU women, ranked fifth in the South Central region, will also be without Sarah Antrich and Sadie Hamrin for this meet.
The Baylor men should be near full strength. They’re ranked 11th in the region.
In addition to the college teams, the meet also includes a wide assortment of high school squads, including the Midway boys and girls.
