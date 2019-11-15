FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Baylor’s cross country teams wrapped up their seasons at the NCAA South Central Regionals on Friday morning. The Baylor women finished ninth in the 22-team field, while the men were 10th in their race.
The Texas men won the regional team title, followed by Arkansas, while that order was flipped on the women’s side, with the Hogs finishing first followed by the Lady Longhorns. In the women’s race, Arkansas finished with a rare perfect score of 15, sweeping each of the top five spots.
Baylor’s men were led by T.J. Sugg in 27th place. He ran the 10,000-meter course in a time of 31:17.0. Ryan Day was the next Bears’ finisher in 58th.
The BU women were topped by Sarah Antrich with a 6,000-meter time of 22:14.5, in 34th place.
