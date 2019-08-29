Nobody wants to run anywhere from 40 to 80 miles a week in the blistering heat of a Texas summer – not even cross country runners.
But for the athletes on Baylor’s cross country teams, it’s a necessary evil. And now comes the fun part.
Baylor will put those scorching workouts to the test when it opens up its 2019 campaign with the annual Bear Twilight Invitational on Friday at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex.
“After a long summer of training, everyone is usually ready to race,” junior T.J. Sugg said. “It’s a good opener, it’s a 6K, you don’t have to go the full eight, but everybody’s ready.”
Compared to some of marathon training sessions of the summer, Friday’s race should be a breeze, in some respects. The women will travel 4,000 meters in their 7 p.m. race, with the men’s 6,000-meter race to follow thereafter.
Sure, it’s a competition. But it’s just the opening lap of many.
“We’re excited just to race. We try to delay our big pushes until we get our feet on the ground, get our mileage under us a little bit,” Baylor associate head coach Jon Capron said. “Everything we’ve done has been a little bit more volume-based. So, to get something a little short to start the season is going to be fun to kind of let go of the reins and see how fast they can go on their own.”
Baylor’s women are ranked sixth in the NCAA’s South Central Region to start the year. That may be a fair ranking based simply on the seventh-place showing the Bears had at the regional meet last November, but Capron thinks the group has potential that’s just waiting to pop.
“I think they’re still underestimating us a little bit,” Capron said. “I’m glad that they gave us a little credit, but I think that over time they’ve underestimated people like Lindsay (Walton), actually. She’s made big strides that haven’t shown up on paper yet.”
Walton doesn’t take it as a slight. The senior from Peoria, Ill., has emerged as one of Baylor’s top runners, but she didn’t start that way. It took a lot of rubber soles slapping away on the pavement.
“I just started as a walk-on and wasn’t fast, and then just slowly built up,” Walton said. “I think we have a lot of solid people that just put in good work and get faster. And I think this program is conducive to that.”
Joining Walton among BU’s top runners are junior Sarah Antrich, sophomore Celia Holmes, and seniors Gabby Satterlee and the aptly-named Haley Everroad.
Everroad hails from Scottsale, Ariz., and logged most of her offseason workouts there. It wasn’t any easier than Texas, she said, grinning.
“Summer is rough, it’s always hard if you’re training alone,” Everroad said. “I know a lot of us live in the south, too, so that’s tricky. I’m from Arizona, so running in the summer can be really hard, because it’s just hot. But, I think we all did a really good job of managing that and putting some good effort in, so hopefully those efforts will show up tomorrow.”
The Baylor men’s team will have to wait until Sept. 16 for the first regional rankings to be announced before they can gauge the outside expectations. Internally, though, they’re jazzed about the season ahead.
Much of their excitement can be traced to a deeper-than-usual roster. Last year’s freshman class was saddled with injuries, leading to several redshirting. They were still able to benefit from a year of workouts, a year of knowledge within the Baylor system.
Those guys are itching for the starting gates to fly open, so they can join veterans like Sugg and junior Connor Laktasic among the scoring runners.
“I’ll have six freshmen – four with a year of experience -- this season,” Capron said. “So, that’ll be really, really nice. That’ll help the depth equation considerably.”
Senior Matt Henderson and sophomore Jeremy Meadows should push toward the front of the pack, while Cal Johnston heads up the group of redshirt freshmen who will be elbowing their way into contention, too. Johnston is a former Midway standout who competed in three races last year before hitting the sideline for the rest of the season. His older sister Audrey is a senior soccer player for the Bears.
“It’s nice to have some competition in workouts,” Sugg said. “We’ve already seen a little bit of that with the freshmen coming in, they’ve even contributed to the competitive nature of the workouts. I think it’s good for the team overall.”
Texas, TCU and UT-Arlington will join Baylor for the Bear Twilight Invitational, while the women’s field also includes SMU. This will mark the second of two meets hosted by Baylor this year, as the Big 12 Cross Country Championships are set for Nov. 2 at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
