FOOTBALL

Sept. 7 — UTSA — 3 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest

Sept. 21 — at Rice — 6 p.m. — CBS Sports Network

Sept. 28 — Iowa State — TBA

Oct. 5 — at Kansas State — TBA

Oct. 12 — Texas Tech — TBA

Oct. 19 — at Oklahoma State — TBA

Oct. 31 (Thu.) — West Virginia — 7 p.m. — ESPN

Nov. 9 — at TCU — TBA

Nov. 16 — Oklahoma — TBA

Nov. 23 — Texas — TBA

Nov. 30 — at Kansas — TBA

BAYLOR MEN'S BASKETBALL

Nov. 5 — Central Arkanasas — 11 a.m. — TBD

Nov. 8 — vs. Washington (Armed Forces Classic at Anchorage, Alaska) — TBD — ESPN/ESPN2

Nov. 15 — Texas State — TBD — TBD

Nov. 21 — vs. Ohio (Myrtle Beach Invitational at Conway, S.C.) — 3:30 p.m. — ESPN2

Nov. 22 — vs. Utah or Coastal Carolina (Myrtle Beach Invitational at Conway, S.C.) — TBD — ESPN2/ESPNU

Nov. 24 — vs. TBD (Myrtle Beach Invitational at Conway, S.C.) — TBD — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Dec. 3 — Maryland-Eastern Shore — TBD — TBD

Dec. 7 — Arizona — TBD — TBD

Dec. 10 — Butler — TBD — TBD

Dec. 18 — vs. Tennessee-Martin (The Battleground 2K19 at Houston) — TBD — TBD

Dec. 30 — Jackson State — TBD — TBD

Jan. 25 — at Florida — TBD — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

OTHER SPORTS

Check back later this fall for Lady Bears basketball, the Baylor men and more.

