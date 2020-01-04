Picked sixth in the Big 12 preseason football poll, Baylor soared beyond everybody’s expectations except perhaps coach Matt Rhule and his players.
Who could have predicted an 11-3 season, a berth in the Big 12 championship game, and the Bears’ first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957? It was an overwhelming success by any measure.
In many ways, the Bears’ rise this season is even more impressive than last year’s leap to 7-6 following Rhule’s 1-11 debut season in 2017. Baylor learned how to win close games against good teams, constructed a defense that led the Big 12 in sacks and forced turnovers, and pieced together an offense that often made critical plays in dire circumstances.
“We were picked to not even be here,” said Rhule following the Sugar Bowl. “We got to the (Big 12) championship game. We got to the Sugar Bowl and just quite weren’t able to get over the hump. I’m very, very proud of what we did this year, very grateful for these guys and for our seniors for what they’ve done. These guys have grinded and worked.”
Yet even with their success, the No. 7 Bears left the Sugar Bowl after Wednesday’s 26-14 loss to No. 5 Georgia with a sense a disappointment. After reaching the Big 12 championship game with an 11-1 record, Baylor dropped a heart-ripping 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma on Dec. 7 that propelled the Sooners into the College Football Playoff instead of the Bears.
The Bears want to take the next step and become a perennial CFP contender like Oklahoma, so they know there is still a great deal of work ahead.
“We know what we’ve done and we know what we’re capable of doing,” said Baylor All-America junior defensive lineman James Lynch. “We’re capable of doing more than this. I feel like we’ve got to make sure this offseason that we mature and be that tougher team, and not let teams jump out and get the lead on us. As a team, we’ve just got to be able to grow up a little bit more. We’ve got to make sure we’re always ready for the big games.”
Though the Bears tied the school record with 11 wins, they hope this year’s success is a springboard to bigger things, not the zenith.
“I feel like it was a great season, but it wasn’t good enough because we didn’t win the games we needed to,” said Baylor junior running back Trestan Ebner. “You want to win the games against the bigger teams because you want to show you can compete at their level. We’ve just got to take that in during the offseason. We have a lot of great dudes leaving and a lot of young dudes that need to step up.”
Of course, a big part of Baylor’s future is still up in the air.
Rhule will likely be courted by NFL teams, most notably the New York Giants following the firing of Pat Shurmur after two seasons as head coach. Baylor is also still waiting on the NCAA ruling for potential infractions during former coach Art Briles’ tenure.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Rhule is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Monday and is expected to also meet with the Giants on Tuesday.
Leading up to the Sugar Bowl, Rhule told his team that he will listen to NFL teams interested in him, and the Giants are the most likely suitor since he was an assistant offensive line coach there in 2012 before his four-year stint as Temple’s head coach.
The Giants are also reportedly interviewing former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy among others. Anticipating heavy interest in Rhule for NFL and high profile college head coaching positions, Baylor extended his contract to 2028 along with a major buyout in September.
Though the Baylor players want Rhule to stay at Baylor, they understand why he could have aspirations to coach in the NFL.
“Every coach’s dream is to get to the NFL,” said Baylor senior defensive tackle Bravvion Roy. “Why not listen? I’d love to see him get the opportunity at the next level because I really believe in my heart that he’s an NFL coach.”
If Rhule stays, he’ll need a lot of younger players to step up since the Bears lose seven defensive starters and four offensive starters.
Among the defensive senior starters, Roy, end James Lockhart, linebackers Jordan Williams and Clay Johnston, cornerback Jameson Houston and safety Chris Miller all received first or second team all-Big 12 honors.
Additionally, James Lynch could declare for the NFL draft after his junior season. Lynch set the Baylor single-season record with 13½ sacks this season and the career record with 22 sacks.
But the Bears have some veterans to build around with all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety Grayland Arnold. Young defensive linemen like Chidi Ogbonnaya and T.J. Franklin and linebackers like Bryson Jackson, Matt Jones and Ashton Logan could play big roles next season.
“The coaches are going to get everybody ready,” said Bernard, who led the Bears with 112 tackles. “In our offseason work, we can’t take any steps back. We’ve got to prepare our young guys to play. That’s a big thing we’ve seen this year and just keep doing what we’re doing. We’ll learn a lot from this year looking back on it, and I’m sure the young guys will be ready next year.”
Baylor’s offense returns seven starters next season, including offensive linemen Connor Galvin, Khalil Keith, Xavier Newman-Johnson, Blake Bedier and Casey Phillips.
But that unit has to improve a great deal and give quarterback Charlie Brewer better protection. Brewer was knocked out of three of Baylor’s last four games, including against Georgia with 8:44 remaining following a vicious shot on the sideline by lineman Travon Walker, who drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Before being cleared to play against Georgia, Brewer had to undergo concussion protocol after leaving in the second quarter of the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma. Rhule said after the loss to Georgia that Brewer was checked out and cleared for head and neck injuries.
“That play I wouldn’t put on his teammates,” Rhule said. “He gets hit with a penalty hit, out of bounds. But I do think we have to get better up front. And it’s not new players. They have to take another step just like our defense took a step. Those guys have to grow up and spend another year in the weight room and they have got to get big and strong.”
If the offensive line can improve, Baylor’s offense should improve dramatically. Brewer will still have tremendous skill people surrounding him like running backs Ebner and John Lovett and receivers Tyquan Thornton, R.J. Sneed and Josh Fleeks.
They’ll miss seniors like center Sam Tecklenburg, running back JaMycal Hasty and receivers Chris Platt and Denzel Mims. Those seniors and others left quite a legacy after helping the Bears rise from 11 losses in 2017 to 11 wins in 2019.
“I feel like we left a good mark this year,” Mims said. “We came out, we went 11-3, and I feel like we set a good example and showed what you have to do to get to this point for the young guys. And I feel like next year, they’ll have a good year and they’ll be back here, if not in the playoffs.”
