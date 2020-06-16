Four former Baylor players will help bring live basketball back to the public as they will play for Heartfire in The Basketball Tournament July 4-14 in Columbus, Ohio.
The ESPN-televised tournament will be the first live basketball games in the United States shown by sports networks since mid-March when the coronavirus outbreak shut down the NBA and NCAA. The winning team will receive a $1 million prize.
Tweety Carter, Isaiah Austin, Quincy Miller and Ish Wainright were instrumental in building Scott Drew’s Baylor basketball program. In The Basketball Tournament, they’ll be coached by Drew’s father, former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew, who was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.
It will be a highly competitive field since 24 teams were announced Tuesday for the single-elimination tournament out of more than 120 applicants. No. 14-seeded Heartfire will face No. 19 Men of Mackey featuring Purdue alums on July 5 in the first round.
“I’m really excited about coaching this team,” Homer Drew said. “We’ve got a lot of highly skilled players who have played a lot of professional basketball. They’re just good, quality people and I’m anxious to work with them.”
Due to coronavirus restrictions, no fans will be allowed inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus to watch the 23 tournament games.
Teams and staff will arrive five days before the first games for multiple rounds of COVID-19 testing. Once the tournament gets underway, a single positive test by any member of a team will force the removal of the entire team.
The Basketball Tournament was initiated in 2014 and featured 64 teams last year. The format was modified this year due to the pandemic. Defending champion Carmen’s Crew, which features former Ohio State players, is the No. 1 seed.
“They’re really going to make a strong effort to keep this tournament safe,” Homer Drew said. “As teams continue to win, they’ll continue to be tested to keep all the teams well.”
Since Homer Drew often watched Scott Drew’s teams play, he’s very familiar with the four Baylor players on the Heartfire squad.
Carter was a star guard for the Bears from 2006-10 who finished his career with 1,447 points and 474 assists, which both rank in the top 10 in school history.
Wainright played forward for the Bears for four seasons, and was a key member of the 2017 squad that reached the Sweet 16. Miller played forward for the Bears’ Elite Eight squad in 2011-12 before he was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA draft.
Austin played center for the Bears from 2012-14, but wasn’t selected in the NBA draft for health reasons after being diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. All four players have recently played pro basketball in international leagues.
“Tweety has great energy and is a really good point guard who can make shots,” Homer Drew said. “Ish has been playing over in Germany and plays great defense and has improved his offensive game as well. Quincy brings offensive skills, and Isaiah has played for teams in China and Puerto Rico and I’m excited that he’ll join us.”
The Baylor players will be joined on Heartfire by former Michigan State forward Branden Dawson, former Xavier and Arizona guard Mark Lyons, former Alabama center Jimmie Taylor, former Valparaiso and Michigan State guard Brandon Wood and former Miami Heat 2010 draft pick Latavious Williams.
“Since ESPN will cover every game, this will be a great opportunity for all the players to showcase themselves for NBA scouts,” Homer Drew said. “To be able to split a million dollars is a nice incentive as well. I think a lot of people will tune in to see some basketball, and I think they’ll like the quality they’ll see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.