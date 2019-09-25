Zach Loveday grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio, enjoying hunting and fishing and playing trombone in the high school band.
At 6-11, he stood above everybody in the band.
Loveday also plays basketball, and on Wednesday night he verbally committed to Baylor. He plans to make it official during the early NCAA signing period in November.
“I really connected with the coaching staff and they really connected with me,” Loveday said. “I visited two weeks ago and I really enjoyed my time there. Honestly, I felt it was the best fit to put me in position for success.”
Loveday, a four-star recruit, drew interest from schools like Louisville, Ohio State, Florida and Indiana. He said the size of Waco compared to bigger metropolitan areas was part of the appeal in choosing Baylor. Gallipolis has about 3,600 residents.
“I feel like Waco has some small town in it,” Loveday said.
Loveday transferred to Huntington (W. Va.) Prep School as a junior last year and developed his all-around game. He’ll likely add some weight to his 200-pound frame when he gets into the strength and conditioning program at Baylor.
“I like to play inside and outside like a modern four (position) player,” Loveday said. “I usually put on paper that I’m 7-0, but in reality I’m 6-11.”
Loveday said he’s thinking about playing trombone in Baylor’s Golden Wave Band, but basketball obviously comes first.
