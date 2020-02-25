The Baylor baseball team will close out its eight-game homestand with a game against UT-Rio Grande Valley at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bears (4-3) are coming off a series loss to Oral Roberts over the weekend, and are still searching for some stability with their pitching staff. Their 5.08 team ERA ranks last in the Big 12 through the first two weeks, and their pitchers are tied for last in strikeouts (58).
UTRGV, which was 2-5 entering a Tuesday night game against Houston, has already played two Big 12 teams this season in Kansas State and Oklahoma State, and split a four-game series with K-State.
Highlassie softball set for conference opener
The 16th-ranked McLennan softball team will open up conference play with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Cisco on Wednesday.
The Highlassies (11-2) moved up one spot in the most recent NJCAA poll, and will carry an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday’s action. MCC is bashing the ball, with a .384 team batting average, a .602 slugging average and 14 home runs in 13 games.
Cisco (15-5), however, boasts even more impressive hitting numbers. The Lady Wranglers have a .404 team batting average, a .678 slugging mark and have sent 30 balls over the fence. They’ve scored double-digit runs in three of the past four games.
MCC comes to regular season finales
The McLennan Community College basketball teams will close out their regular season on Wednesday with a home doubleheader against Weatherford.
The MCC women (18-11 overall, 8-7 conference) have been eliminated from contention for the Region V Tournament, as they sit in a tie for fifth place in the league, two games back of a three-team logjam at 10-5. The Highlassies can clinch a winning conference record, however, with a victory over the visiting Lady Coyotes (22-7, 10-5).
On the men’s side, MCC (18-11, 9-4) has already locked down a spot in the regional tourney. But the Highlanders can wrap up the third seed with a win over Weatherford (15-14, 3-10), which would put MCC’s rival Temple (24-5, 8-5) in fourth place.
Game times are 5 p.m. for the women and 7 for the men.
The Region V Tournament will be March 4-7 at Abilene Christian University’s Moody Coliseum. For the MCC men, it’ll mark their 50th all-time appearance in the tournament and their 18th trip under Kevin Gill.
MCC women’s golf finishes 12th in Corpus
CORPUS CHRISTI – The McLennan women’s golf team finished 12th at the Islander Classic, which wrapped up Tuesday at Corpus Christi Country Club.
MCC, the only two-year program in the field, shot consistently, finishing with a score of 331-332-321 for a 984 total. Sam Houston State won the event with a score of 893.
Sophomore Ellie Darnell shot rounds of 81, 80 and 81 for a 242 total, leading MCC and finishing in a tie for 48th overall.
Lady Bears put 5 on Big 12 all-academic team
The Baylor women’s basketball team landed five players on the Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team that included 49 student-athletes, announced on Tuesday.
Caitlin Bickle, Lauren Cox and Moon Ursin were first-team selections for the Lady Bears while Queen Egbo and DiDi Richards were second-team honorees.
Cox was one of eight Big 12 student-athletes to earn the honor three times. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 GPA or higher while second team selections hold a 3.00-3.19 GPA. In addition, all members must have a cumulative of two previous semesters at their respective institution and must have competed in 20 percent of their team’s contests.
