The Baylor baseball team will close out its eight-game homestand with a game against UT-Rio Grande Valley at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bears (4-3) are coming off a series loss to Oral Roberts over the weekend, and are still searching for some stability with their pitching staff. Their 5.08 team ERA ranks last in the Big 12 through the first two weeks, and their pitchers are tied for last in strikeouts (58).
UTRGV, which was 2-5 entering a Tuesday night game against Houston, has already played two Big 12 teams this season in Kansas State and Oklahoma State, and split a four-game series with K-State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.