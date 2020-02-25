The Baylor baseball team will close out its eight-game homestand with a game against UT-Rio Grande Valley at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bears (4-3) are coming off a series loss to Oral Roberts over the weekend, and are still searching for some stability with their pitching staff. Their 5.08 team ERA ranks last in the Big 12 through the first two weeks, and their pitchers are tied for last in strikeouts (58).

UTRGV, which was 2-5 entering a Tuesday night game against Houston, has already played two Big 12 teams this season in Kansas State and Oklahoma State, and split a four-game series with K-State.

