A five-game homestand for the Baylor baseball team will kick off on Wednesday when the Bears host No. 21 Dallas Baptist.

The Bears (10-5) are coming off a successful weekend in their first true road trip of the year. They won two of three games at Cal Poly, smacking 39 hits in the series.

Dallas Baptist (11-4) swept Oral Roberts last weekend, scoring a season-high 13 runs in the finale. The Patriots are led by junior infielder Blayne Jones (.300, 5 HRs, 16 RBIs) and freshman infielder/outfielder Jeffrey David (.340, 15 RBIs).

Baylor catcher Andy Thomas is one of the Bears’ top leaders, and he has been named to the watch list for the Buster Posey Award. Thomas has thrown out 6 of 8 would-be base stealers this season, and is hitting .209 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Baylor will start Jimmy Winston (1-1, 12.27) in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. game, while DBU hasn’t named a starter.

