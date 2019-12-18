Baylor baseball’s Nick Loftin has been selected as a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Loftin, a junior shortstop, hit .323 last year for the Bears with six home runs and 41 RBIs. He struck out once every 13.8 at-bats, the 12th-best rate in the country for any hitter.

Loftin was selected to Collegiate Baseball’s third team. He and the Bears will open up the 2020 season at Feb. 14 at home against Nebraska.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments