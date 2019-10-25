Almost a year after the most memorable and tragic Thanksgiving of his life, Tyler Credeur finds that he has much for which to be thankful.
On Nov. 23, 2018, Credeur suffered third-degree burns all over his body when a bonfire exploded at his grandmother’s home near Texarkana, Arkansas. He was trying to rekindle the fire, but accidentally grabbed a can of gasoline rather than diesel fuel.
Credeur narrowly escaped death. He credits Shriners Hospital in Galveston, where he spent three months in ICU after the accident, with “saving me,” he said.
It’s through Shriners’ connection with Baylor baseball that the 15-year-old Katy resident found himself standing on the field at Baylor Ballpark on Friday, adorned in a Baylor baseball hoodie and shooting the breeze with the players.
“They’re really cool,” Tyler said of Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez and the team.
Baylor has partnered with Shriners since 2012. The Bears annually host a Little League tournament in the spring for teams in the Challenger Division, and they have also made numerous visits to Shriners Hospital in Houston over the years, particularly when they’ve participated in the Shriners Hospital for Children Houston College Classic at Minute Maid Park.
“From the time I’ve been here, my biggest goal has been to have our guys have a servant’s heart in a lot of the things that we do,” Rodriguez said. “When we’re able to host one of these young kids here, it just brings a smile to your face whenever you see the joy in their heart and how happy they are and the excitement that they have just to be able to out here interacting with our guys.
“You can’t help but smile and realize that there are a lot of good things happening in this world.”
Credeur spent time in two other hospitals in the Texarkana area and in Dallas before being transported to Galveston. He has endured 16 surgeries in the past 11 months, with No. 17 booked for Monday.
“It was rough, very rough in the beginning,” said Rachel Jones, Tyler’s mother. “We went from a really difficult, hard time, where he had to relearn how to do everything. … He had to learn how to walk. He had to learn how to do the normal things like bathing, using the restroom, all that stuff. Now we’re getting back to the point where he’s kind of like a sassy teenager.”
That sassy teenager has made an incredible recovery. He helps out as a football manager at his high school, enjoys playing basketball and other sports, and recently had a date for the homecoming dance.
“It was overwhelming,” said Tyler, smiling, when asked about the dance.
As for hanging with the Bears, that was right up his alley. “This is his domain,” Rachel said.
Credeur spent the afternoon touring the ballpark and mingling with the team as they took batting practice. Rodriguez presented him with a Marucci bat with his name engraved on it.
The Baylor players welcomed him as one of their own.
“It’s always great to hear their story and just the joy that they bring every day, whenever they come here, how excited they are to meet us and how excited we are to meet them and their families,” said sophomore outfielder Ryan Bertlesman. “It’s really special.”
The BU players said that they have a hard time complaining about the chilly weather or any rigorous workouts after they meet young people like Tyler.
“Those kids have been through so much, and it really puts things in perspective with how grateful we are to be able to be out here and be on a platform and help these kids,” pitcher Jimmy Winston said.
Jones said that she was grateful for opportunities like the one Shriners and Baylor provided. They’re fun for Tyler, naturally. But they also give her a chance to spread the word about Shriners Hospitals and their mission. They’re non-profit hospitals, and fully fund the surgeries and care for their patients who don’t have insurance or the ability to pay. Jones estimated that Tyler’s medical bills would have approached a million dollars without Shriners’ help.
“The care and the kindness and everything that they show, and continue to do for not just the kids but for their families as well, it’s amazing,” she said.
Though the Bears just met Tyler for the first time on Friday, it’s a relationship they expect to continue. They’ll be in Houston for the College Classic next February, and hope to re-connect with him then.
Tyler’s journey is ongoing. He is still working to regain a lot of his fine motor skills. And yet his is the ultimate kind of comeback story, even better than a bottom-of-the-ninth rally.
“If I can go through this, surviving 90 percent burns, 85 percent third-degree and stuff, don’t give up on what you think you can do,” Tyler said. “And perseverance is my word.”
