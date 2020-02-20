“He said I wanna see you again
But I’m stuck in colder weather
Maybe tomorrow will be better
Can I call you then?”
Colder Weather, by the Zac Brown Band
That 2010 song by the Zac Brown Band is one occasionally played at Baylor Ballpark, and fittingly so for this time of year. These February games sometimes unfold in not the most ideal baseball weather. For instance, the high temperatures for both Friday and Saturday are slotted to be in the 50s, with Friday’s projected low dipping down to 34.
The better weather may be a few tomorrows away, but Baylor knows it has to be ready nonetheless.
“It’s kind of like pro ball, at the very beginning of the year I think pitchers have the advantage, because hitting when it’s cold is just difficult,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “You mishit a ball, it hurts, you can’t feel your fingers for a couple of outs or innings. So it just makes it a lot easier for pitchers to have success in weather conditions like this. But, truthfully, if they make a mistake it’s still going to be punished.”
Baylor starting pitcher Hayden Kettler said that when temperatures are chillier, he may spend more time in the dugout between innings moving around or throwing to stay warm. But as Rodriguez alluded to, he feels like the hitters have it worse.
“I would probably argue that it’s harder for the hitters than the pitchers,” he said. “I would like to think (it’s a pitching advantage). As long as you can stay warm in between innings, I think at the end of the day they probably have it harder than we do.”
Fortunately for Baylor (3-1), the hitters have melted away any ice that may have built up on their bats. The Bears have executed nicely at the plate through the first four games, scoring 34 runs while tallying a .333 team batting average.
Best of all, the Bears didn’t let a ragged debut in the season opener ruin their entire weekend. Nebraska roughed up Jimmy Winston and the Bears for 11 runs in the top of the first inning of a season-opening 19-9 Husker romp. Yet Baylor didn’t carry the scars from that with them, and rebounded to win the final two games against Nebraska along with a run-rule blanking of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday.
“After that Friday game we had, we could have let that dictate what we did the rest of that series, but we bounced back from that Friday loss and ended up winning the series, and it’s just been great momentum rolling through it,” said junior shortstop Nick Loftin. “So excited about what the future holds for us.”
BU’s blinding future may be best represented by bright new stars like freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie (.588, 12 total bases) and freshman designated hitter Tre Richardson (.333). They’ve stepped into the dugout and settled right in with the rest of the team. Consider the upperclassmen impressed.
“Man, just the hard work that they’ve put in,” Loftin said. “They come out here every day wide-eyed and bushy-tailed, and I remember that’s kind of how I was when I first got here and the game being so fast-paced and all that. But, they’re doing a really good job managing it and slowing it down as best as possible, and they’re putting together one heck of a start. So, really happy for them.”
Those young players will look to keep up their dynamic play this weekend against visiting Oral Roberts (2-2). The Golden Eagles split a four-game series with Merrimack last weekend, and are coming off a 29-26 season from 2019. ORU hasn’t played Baylor since the 2012 Waco Regional, when the Golden Eagles defeated the Bears in the weekend opener before Baylor rolled off four straight wins, including an ousting of ORU, to claim the regional title.
Rodriguez and the Baylor coaches are still managing the distribution of suspensions from a 2019 hazing incident that led to 14 of his returning players facing two-game suspensions this year. On Thursday, Rodriguez declined to answer a question about the number of players who have already completed their suspensions other than to say, “Enough for me to know.” But the university’s plan allowed him to spread the suspensions out over the first three weeks of the season.
