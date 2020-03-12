Baylor University’s baseball team is in a self-quarantine after learning that players and coaches had indirect contact with three TSA agents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The university issued the directive to the team and announced the move in a news release on Thursday.
Baylor traveled to California last weekend to play Cal Poly, and visited the San Jose airport where the TSA agents worked.
Baylor’s release noted that “at this time, baseball student-athletes, coaches and staff appear to be asymptomatic for the coronavirus, or COVID-19.”
The precautionary 14-day quarantine period dates back to the team’s arrival in Waco from California on Monday, and will continue through March 22, the release said. Players, coaches and team personnel will self-quarantine in Waco or their permanent residences. All team activities have been suspended through that time. Baylor was originally scheduled to play a three-game home series with Grand Canyon University beginning Friday.
The Bears have played one game since returning to Waco, falling to Dallas Baptist, 5-4, at Baylor Ballpark on Wednesday. It also hosted a spring break camp this week.
“After receiving guidance from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and campus medical staff, it was determined that fans and camp participants would be at low-risk for any impact to their health,” the release said.
