Coming off a series win over former Big 12 rival Nebraska, the Baylor baseball team will return to action on Tuesday, hosting Arkansas Pine-Bluff at 6:30 p.m.
The Bears (2-1) turned in a solid weekend at the plate, hitting .318 while scoring 24 runs in the three games. Junior shortstop Nick Loftin is tied for third in the Big 12 in RBIs with seven, and freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie is tied for third in the conference with a .571 batting average, for hitters with at least 10 at-bats.
Pine Bluff (1-3) opened its season last weekend at the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans, suffering losses to Grambling State, Alabama Stat and Alcorn State while picking up a 7-6 win over Prairie View A&M.
