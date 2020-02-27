There is a 1993 song by rock band Counting Crows that references the geographic location of the largest city in the state of Nebraska: “Omaha … somewhere in middle America.”
Perhaps just for this weekend the lyrics could be altered to, “Omaha … somewhere in southeast Texas.”
OK, maybe that’s a stretch. But when the Baylor baseball team ventures to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Houston College Classic this weekend, the Bears feel like they’ll get a little teaser of that College World Series life.
“I think it’s as close to an Omaha-like thing as you can get without being in Omaha,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Just a big-time environment, big-time teams. If you can’t get excited to go down there and play, there’s something really wrong with you.”
Not a problem for the Bears (5-3), who admit that the event has their undivided attention. But even while the opportunity to play three quality SEC opponents – Missouri on Friday, No. 11 LSU on Saturday and No. 6 Arkansas on Sunday – has lit a fire of enthusiasm throughout the dugout, the upperclassmen say that they won’t be slack-jawed over the competition or the venue, Minute Maid Park.
It’s the third time competing in the event for Baylor senior catcher Andy Thomas, so it’s becoming old hat in some regards.
“I remember my freshman year, we were down there, and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ You get on that field and your heart’s racing and stuff,” Thomas said. “But we’ve been there twice (in a row), this will be third time for us seniors. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a lot of fun, good competition, but it does take away the awe factor, for sure.”
Of course, Baylor has no shortage of freshmen and newcomers for whom the experience will be brand new. Some of the Bears’ top players are new to the lineup this year, including junior third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, a transfer from Navarro, freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie and freshman pitchers Evan Godwin and Will Rigney.
But once the novelty of playing on a big-league diamond wears off, it’ll come down to pitching, catching and hitting. Baylor’s opponents have shown an ability to do all three well. Missouri is only 4-4 but has yet to play a home game this season. The Tigers, a former Big 12 foe of the Bears, feature a terrific talent in junior first baseman Brandt Belk (.480, 2 HRs, 8 RBIs), who grew up in Houston and figures to be looking forward to a return home.
Then of course there’s LSU (6-3) and Arkansas (7-0), a pair of tradition-rich, nationally-ranked programs that should present the Bears with arguably their stiffest challenges of the nonconference schedule.
“Like I said, I wouldn’t be surprised if you see any of those teams in Omaha,” Rodriguez said. “We have to go and we have to play well, we have to pitch well, we have to execute, we have to play good defense. To be honest, I think we’re going to see a lot of low-scoring games, and it’s going to be a matter of execution at the end of the game that’s going to determine who wins and who’s losing.”
Bear Facts: Baylor has not played Missouri since 2012, the Tigers’ final season in the Big 12. Baylor swept the Tigers that season, and overall the Bears lead the series, 33-26-1. … The Bears last faced LSU at the 2017 Houston College Classic, a game the Tigers won, 4-0. All-time, BU is 2-9 against LSU. … Arkansas is another former conference opponent of the Bears, dating back to the Southwest Conference days. The Hogs and Bears last met in the 2012 Waco Super Regional, where the Hogs rallied to win the final two games to advance to the CWS. … Also playing in the Houston College Classic (but not playing against Baylor) will be Oklahoma and Texas.
