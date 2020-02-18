Baylor’s baseball team needed only seven innings to tally its third consecutive win.
The Bears run-ruled visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 10-0, on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark, as four BU pitchers limited the Golden Lions to just two hits.
Plenty of newcomers got in on the fun. Hambleton Oliver (1-0) picked up the win in a predetermined short start, striking out three in two innings. At the plate, freshmen Kyle Nevin and Jared McKenzie combined for five hits and two RBIs. Sophomore Ricky Martinez added a pair of hits and three RBIs.
Baylor (3-1) will return to action when it hosts Oral Roberts for a weekend series starting Friday.
