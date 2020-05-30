For as long as he can remember, Max Muncy wanted nothing more than to be a baseball player.
That was the dream. Muncy not only chased it, he caught it.
Even better, he became one of the best baseball players in the world.
Muncy, the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger who earned his first All-Star berth last year, first demonstrated that gap-shooting, fence-clearing potential as the starting first baseman for the Baylor Bears. In his hands, the bat was a deadly weapon, and he murdered countless baseballs in his three seasons in Waco.
“It’s just one of those things where you try to have fun, you try to play as hard as you can growing up,” said Muncy, the Hitter of the Decade on our All-Decade Team for Baylor baseball. “You never know what’s going to become of it. It starts out in high school and you’re trying to use baseball as an opportunity to get into a good college that you’d want to go to. Once that happens, if you get into the college you want, you realize, ‘Hey, I may actually be pretty decent at this.’ You just keep working hard as you can and things fall into place after that.”
Muncy’s steady slugging comprised one third of the superlative winners on the Baylor All-Decade Team, a collaborative effort between the Tribune-Herald and Baylor athletics. Former Baylor ace Logan Verrett has been selected as the Pitcher of the Decade, while former All-American catcher Shea Langeliers is our choice as the Defensive Player of the Decade.
Muncy loves telling the story about his recruitment to Baylor, mostly because it came out of left field. No, he always was a fixture in the infield, even during his high school days at Keller and also in travel ball. But Muncy had no family ties, no real connection to Baylor. His parents had both attended Ohio State and his two older brothers were academic whizzes at Saint Louis and Texas Tech, respectively.
The summer after Muncy’s junior year at Keller, his recruitment picked up in earnest. One school never relented in its pursuit, however.
“As the summer went along, I had a lot of colleges there, a lot of scouts there, talked to a lot of them,” Muncy said. “We get toward the end of the summer and you start to realize that there’s been a coach from Baylor at probably 80 to 90 percent of your games. Whereas the other schools might’ve seen one or two games.
“That just kind of stuck out to me and made me realize that they really wanted you. They knew everything they were getting with you – they knew the bad, they knew the good, they knew how you acted, how you reacted to every kind of situation to that point. They still really wanted you.”
Muncy signed with Baylor, and said that in return he gained a lesson in maturity. The college experience helped him grow as both a person and a ballplayer.
At the plate, however, he resembled a full-grown man from his first at-bat. Muncy was a Freshman All-American in his debut college season of 2010, hitting .300 with 11 home runs, a BU program record for a freshman.
His slumps were other players’ hot streaks. Muncy maintained a consistent presence in the middle of Baylor’s batting order throughout all three of his seasons. He finished with a .314 career batting average with 40 doubles, six triples, 27 home runs, 153 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
It also didn’t matter that he had no previous family ties to Baylor, because he gained a whole new family along the way.
“My whole time at Baylor was just unbelievable. It’s some of the best times I’ve ever had playing baseball. That’s including now,” Muncy said. “The family you build there, you’re working out with guys every single day in the fall, waking up at 4 in the morning to go run hills and lift weights. Then you go through fall practice, and the spring comes and you’re playing with those same guys. You’re going to class with them, you’re hanging out with them at night, it’s a brotherhood you don’t get in any other setting.”
Beyond the relationships, Muncy said that the memory of sweeping Texas A&M in 2012 “is as good as it gets.”
“I don’t like admitting this, but Texas A&M has always been known as having a very good baseball program,” Muncy said. “They’ve produced a lot of really good players, and the history that goes on for that program is pretty incredible. And they like to let people know it. So any time you get a chance to run in there and run them out of their own stadium and kind of teach them a lesson, it was always pretty special.”
Following his junior season, the Oakland Athletics used a fifth-round draft pick to snap up Muncy. He reached the big leagues three years later, but never felt comfortable in Oakland. He struggled at the plate, and in April 2017 the A’s released him.
“There was a lot of doubt,” Muncy said. “Not just about myself, but about the sport. It’s kind of one of those things where I kind of got put in a bad situation and wasn’t having a lot of fun. I was getting depressed, was not enjoying baseball at all. You start realizing that maybe baseball is not the thing you enjoy doing the most. Maybe you need to find something else and you’ll be happier doing that. It was almost a journey of self-realization, self-worth.”
Muncy considered his options, including a possible return to Baylor to finish his degree. Fortunately, the Dodgers were willing to give him a second chance. They signed him about a month after his release from Oakland, and his career has followed the upward trajectory of one of his tape-measure home runs ever since.
In 2018, Muncy reached the 20-home run mark faster than any player in Dodgers team history. He also made the semifinals of the Home Run Derby during All-Star Weekend, and delivered one of the most memorable round-trippers of the entire season with an 18th-inning walk-off to beat Boston in Game 3 of the World Series.
That clutch hit endeared Muncy to Los Angeles fans forever – and probably assured he’ll never eat an uninterrupted meal in the city again.
“L.A. is tough for me and my wife to go out and enjoy a meal somewhere,” said Muncy, chuckling. “We get stopped quite a bit. It’s fun, though. The L.A. fans are great, they’re incredible, they love the Dodgers, support the Dodgers through thick and thin. To be part of that family is pretty cool as well. But more importantly it’s cool for us to have that experience. We’ll get to tell it to our kids one day and share it with them.”
Muncy hopes he can get back on the field and provide some more memories for Dodgers fans again soon. He signed a three-year, $26-million extension with the team in February. During this COVID-19 layoff, he has tried to stay sharp and ready to go, knowing that when a season does get the green light “it’ll come in a whirlwind.”
So he keeps that bat poised to pounce. He learned that lesson well years ago at Baylor, the best baseball academy he could have ever asked for.
“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, and if I could go back and do it again, I’d do it a hundred times over,” he said.
Pitcher of the Decade: Logan Verrett
Some recruits need the hard sell in order to sign. Logan Verrett was not that guy.
On the day he came for his official visit to Baylor, the coaches could have probably asked him to fund his own scholarship and he would have said, “Sure, sign me up.”
Verrett still vividly remembers pulling onto University Parks Drive for the first time, then approaching Baylor Ballpark. He didn’t need to see anything else. He was ready to commit on the spot.
“I knew then and there, they’ve got me sold already. They can say whatever they want during this meeting,” Verrett said. “But I know leaving here it’s going to be, where do I sign? I was in love. The campus was beautiful, the stadium, I felt like I was walking into a professional stadium. … I knew it was going to be a fit for me right then and there.”
Make no mistake – it was a mutually beneficial marriage. Verrett arrived with an enviable arsenal of four big league-quality pitches. He made the most of them, too, tallying a 19-10 record with 257 strikeouts in 247.1 innings over his three seasons in Waco, credentials more than worthy of the Pitcher of the Decade designation.
Verrett grew up in the Woodlands before moving to Corpus Christi just before entering high school. He was something of a late bloomer as a pitcher, but by his senior year at Calallen High School he put it all together. He led the nation with an 18-0 pitching record while the Wildcats went 42-1 and roared to the Class 4A state championship.
He could also hit a bit, too, and when Baylor first came into the picture they seemed to be most interested in his bat. Verrett had watched Big 12 baseball on TV for years and knew he not only wanted to attend a Big 12 school, but he wanted to throw from a Big 12 mound. So he made a request to Baylor’s chief recruiter at the time, Mitch Thompson, when he learned that the coach was coming to see Verrett play in a summer-league game in Joplin, Missouri.
“I told him, ‘Hey, I’m pitching in this game, I’d love it if you could come watch me pitch.’ And he did, and I had a good game. The talks kind of picked up,” Verrett recalled.
Verrett signed with the Bears after that ensuing head-spinning official visit.
At Calallen, Verrett was able to develop four strong pitches under the guidance of some quality coaching. So he had the stuff before he ever stepped foot on the Baylor Ballpark diamond.
What he got at Baylor was a crash course in the thinking man’s game.
“When I came to Baylor, being around guys like Kendal Volz and Shawn Tolleson and Craig Fritsch, just watching those guys go about their business and how they learned,” Verrett said. “They were students of the game, and that was something I wasn’t at the time. I took that and just tried to learn from it.”
Verrett specifically picked the brain of Volz every time he could. He saw the veteran hurler as an example of what he wanted to be someday, specifically Baylor’s Friday night ace.
First, though, Verrett adopted the role of bullpen vulture. In his first eight career appearances as a freshman, Verrett nabbed seven wins and one save.
By his sophomore year, Verrett ascended to ace status. But the loftier altitude of that Friday night mound didn’t go to his head.
“I eventually became that Friday night starter, but it was one of those things where I never felt good enough,” he said. “I felt constantly like there was something I could’ve been doing better, something I was always trying to work on to improve my game. Never feeling satisfied or content with where we were at or where I was at.”
Like the Rolling Stones, Verrett fell short of satisfaction, but he tried – and made some enjoyable memories along the way. He still takes pride in Baylor’s three NCAA regional trips during his time there, the experience of playing at LSU his freshman year. He always seemed to save some of his best outings for whenever he faced Texas A&M, a nemesis every Bear enjoys beating.
He called his time at Baylor “a professional approach to the game of baseball,” which naturally prepared him for his post-college life. The New York Mets picked Verrett in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He has experienced the nomadic life of the pro ballplayer ever since, pitching in multiple organizations all over the country and, eventually, the world. (Verrett spent the 2018 season pitching for the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball League.)
He’s seen everything from rookie ball to international ball to the big leagues. Last year Verrett signed with the Texas Rangers as a free agent and pitched seven games for the team’s Double-A team before having to shut it down for Tommy John surgery.
He’s a free agent now, but as he draws closer to his 30th birthday on June 19th, he hasn’t lost the desire to pitch.
“I still feel like there’s a lot of life left in my arm,” said Verrett, who hopes to be in spring training with someone in the spring of 2021. “This was kind of a chance for me to hit the reset button and take a step back and look back at my flaws, look at my weaknesses, and use this time as an opportunity to improve those and make them strengths instead of weaknesses. I’ve been thankful for that time, especially with everything so uncertain right now. I hope we have a baseball season that starts up soon. But the reality is that I wasn’t going to be playing this season anyway.”
His old Baylor teammates remain dear friends to this day. Former outfielder Chris Slater is a neighbor. He sees Ross Speed, Landis Ware and Brooks Pinckard regularly, and considers Trent Blank one of his best friends. And of course, he’ll forever remain grateful for the leadership poured into him by guys like Volz and Tolleson.
“It’s not an easy sport, not an easy game by any means,” Verrett said. “You form these brotherhoods with these guys, and that’s the best part, when I think of my time at Baylor. I came into this family, and we’re still this close group to this day, nine and 10 years later, whatever it is.”
Defensive Player of the Decade: Shea Langeliers
When Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez labeled Shea Langeliers a “game changer,” it wasn’t hyperbole. The stats back up that claim.
In his freshman year at Baylor, opponents tried to steal a bag 59 times. After he punished a program-record 26 of them by gunning them out, the attempts dwindled. Over the next two years combined, baserunners tried to test Langeliers 55 times. He sent 33 of them back to the dugout.
In baseball parlance, a guy with a powerful arm has a “hose.” Langeliers’ right arm is more like a waterfall.
“I would say that my mindset behind the plate is hoping and anticipating that they’re going to go on every pitch,” Langeliers said.
Believe it or not, this prototype for the modern-day athletic catcher wasn’t always a backstop. During his youth league days, he played mostly shortstop and third base. He said he finally moved behind the plate at “age 12 or 13,” but that it really didn’t start clicking at the position until his junior year of high school in Keller.
“I always had a pretty decent arm,” Langeliers said. “My junior year of high school was kind of when my arm took that next step, development-wise. Getting older and stronger, that’s when I took that next step. I just got better.”
Still, many college recruiters projected Langeliers as a corner infielder. Baylor’s staff was different. They envisioned his potential as a dynamite defensive force at catcher who could also help the Bears plenty offensively. Since Langeliers also wanted a school that wasn’t too far from home, Baylor just made sense.
When he got to Baylor, though, he realized he had much to learn, even from a defensive standpoint.
“In high school I felt like you’re just going out there and playing baseball, and if they run you throw it or if anything kind of happens you’re just kind of playing off that,” Langeliers said. “When I got to Baylor the whole mindset changed. Especially for me behind the plate, there was so much more stuff I became aware of. To be honest, it was a little overwhelming my freshman year.”
If he was overwhelmed, he didn’t show it. Langeliers was named a Freshman All-American in 2017, hitting .313 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs while making 54 assists defensively.
He became a mainstay in the lineup, reaching double digits in home runs all three seasons at BU and clubbing 31 bombs for his career, 10th all-time in school history. He added two more All-America honors, a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, and finished his career with a .995 fielding percentage.
Langeliers said he has “so many” memories he cherishes from Baylor – winning the program’s first Big 12 tournament in 2018, going on a streak to close that regular season that included 22 wins in 25 games, taking the team to the Houston Regional in 2017 for the program’s first playoff appearance in five years.
“Coach Rod, he said before we even had the sit-down to watch the (2017) selection show, he was just talking about how every college baseball senior deserves to get a taste of what the postseason is like,” Langeliers said. “For us to be able to get into that regional for the senior class, it was an amazing feeling.”
By Langeliers’ junior year, it was clear he would be one of the top selections in the Major League Draft. The Atlanta Braves selected him with the ninth overall pick. He spent last year in Class A and was eagerly anticipating his first full pro season in 2020 when the coronavirus outbreak altered those plans.
“I’ve been working out four or five times a week, hitting and throwing pretty much every day,” Langeliers said. “Just staying ready, waiting for the call. Just itching to get back on the field and get going again. But I was super excited for this year, it was going to be my first full year of pro ball. But God’s got a plan for everything, and I’m just following that plan and doing my best to stay ready.”
Here’s a rundown of the rest of the all-decade first team:
Raynor Campbell, Second base: Consistent slugger hit .305 for his career with 145 runs scored, 47 doubles, 24 home runs, 127 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. A versatile player who also saw action at third base, shortstop and in the outfield, Campbell was a 14th-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2010.
Nick Loftin, Shortstop: Likely bound for the pros, Loftin made a significant impact in his two-plus seasons in Waco. He was a freshman All-American in 2018 when he hit .306 with 36 RBIs, then added a first-team All-Big 12 campaign in 2019 when he went for a .323 average and 41 RBIs.
Davis Wendzel, Third base: The Mighty Mullet was an All-American and Co-Big 12 Player of the Year in 2019, when he hit .361 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs. Extremely consistent, Wendzel hit over .300 all three seasons with eight bombs each year. He was the 41st overall pick of the Texas Rangers in 2019.
Logan Brown, Outfield: Brown won Baylor’s first-ever Gold Glove honor in 2014, making the dazzling catch look routine. He also scored 94 runs, drove in 51 and swiped 52 bases during his career.
Logan Vick, Outfield: Vick won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors from the Trib in 2010, when he hit .329 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs. He went on to a brilliant career that included a .303 career average with 128 runs, 47 doubles, 93 RBIs and 42 stolen bases. The Cleveland Indians took him as an 11th round pick in 2012.
Richard Cunningham, Outfield: Two-time All-Big 12 player gave Bears consistent hitting and defense for four seasons. For his career, he tallied a .320 average with 173 runs scored, 53 doubles, 14 triples, 24 RBIs, 126 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He was one of the heroes of Baylor’s first-ever Big 12 tourney title in 2018.
Josh Ludy, Designated hitter: Ludy, who also played catcher, busted out in a mammoth way in 2012, when he was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a first-team All-American. That season he hit .362 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs for the Big 12 champs. The Philadelphia Phillies nabbed him in the eighth round of the draft in June of 2012.
Brooks Pinckard, Utility: A legit Swiss Army knife, Pinckard split time between center field and the mound for Baylor, with speedy legs and a high-velocity fastball. He hit .290 for his career with 65 stolen bases, fourth all-time in school history, while also going 10-7 on the mound with 16 saves. The Cincinnati Reds took Pinckard in the 10th round of the 2011 draft, following his junior year.
Josh Turley, Pitcher: An All-American in 2012, the lefty with a lot of moxie went 9-1 with a 1.96 ERA that year, the seventh-best ERA in school history for a single season. Turley went 17-6 overall in his career, and was 6-0 in Big 12 play that monster junior season. The Detroit Tigers selected him in the 16th round in 2012.
Cody Bradford, Pitcher: Tall left-hander put together a tremendous sophomore season in 2018, when he was an All-American and the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. Bradford went 7-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 87 strikeouts that year, and became the first BU pitcher to toss back-to-back complete-game shutouts, blanking TCU and Kansas State. The Texas Rangers nabbed Bradford in the sixth round in 2019.
Hayden Kettler, Pitcher: Reliable weekend starter owns a 16-7 career record with a 3.74 ERA, and was off to a 3-1 start with a 3.38 ERA in 2020 when the season ended due to COVID-19. Good news for Baylor fans – Kettler plans to return in 2021. (Spring sports seniors were eligible for the all-decade squad.)
Troy Montemayor, Pitcher: When the game hangs in the balance, give the ball to The Mayor. That worked out well for Baylor, as the fearless Montemayor became Baylor’s all-time saves leader with 37, posting double-digit save seasons three different times. The St. Louis Cardinals picked him up in the 25th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
Kyle Hill, Pitcher: Hill took the hill as a starter, a setup man and a closer in his career, and gave the Bears some memorable moments in all three roles. He was a first-team All-American in 2019 when he went 6-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven saves. Batters hit only .214 all-time against Hill, who went to Seattle in the 10th round of the 2019 draft.
