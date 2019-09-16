Baylor baseball has added Mitch Karraker to its staff as a volunteer assistant coach.
Karraker comes to Baylor from Oregon, where he has been since 2009, first as a player and then later on the coaching staff. For the past four years he has coached catchers, and spent one year as the Ducks’ pitching coach. He also had a stint on the coaching staff for the U.S. National Team in 2016.
In a statement, Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez said he was excited to bring Karraker on board, and called him an “outstanding addition” to the staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.