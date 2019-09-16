Baylor baseball has added Mitch Karraker to its staff as a volunteer assistant coach.

Karraker comes to Baylor from Oregon, where he has been since 2009, first as a player and then later on the coaching staff. For the past four years he has coached catchers, and spent one year as the Ducks’ pitching coach. He also had a stint on the coaching staff for the U.S. National Team in 2016.

In a statement, Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez said he was excited to bring Karraker on board, and called him an “outstanding addition” to the staff.

