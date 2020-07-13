The number of COVID-19 cases among the Baylor student-athlete population continues to grow, as Baylor athletics reported a total of 37 cases on Monday, an increase from 25 a week ago. It’s the fourth straight week that the case number has increased since Baylor began its weekly reporting in mid-June.
The 37 total cases includes 16 which are active. Of the active cases, six are symptomatic and 10 are asymptomatic. In all, 13 cases are being monitored, Baylor said.
Baylor reported 11 new cases in each of the past two weeks, while also announcing that its totals have gone from 13 to 25 to 37. When asked about the discrepancies, a Baylor athletics spokesperson told the Tribune-Herald on Monday that he was awaiting word from the medical team with an answer to the question. That had not been provided as of press time.
The new cases represent athletes from multiple sports, not all of whom are in Waco, Baylor noted in a press release. The school’s football players returned to campus for voluntary workouts on June 15.
Athletes who have tested positive have been placed in self-isolation. Baylor has created an Infection Response Team to coordinate the university’s protective protocol, and the school has worked with health officials at Baylor Scott and White-Southwest Sports Medicine and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
What the upward trajectory of positive cases means for staging sports in the fall remains to be seen. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have canceled nonconference football games for the fall, while the Big 12, SEC and ACC are withholding such decisions until later this month.
