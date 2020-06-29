Bu sports

Baylor athletics announced five more positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. The school does not state which sports are affected by the cases.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Baylor athletics reported five more positive COVID-19 cases for the second straight week on Monday and now have had 13 positive cases.

Among the positive cases, 10 are active with six symptomatic cases and four asymptomatic cases. Last Monday, Baylor reported eight positive cases among 109 student-athletes tested. Baylor didn’t report the number of athletes tested this week.

Twenty cases are currently being monitored, which includes primary contacts and pending tests. Baylor hasn’t specified COVID-19 testing by different sports.

The Baylor football team began returning to campus two weeks ago for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts for the first time in three months after the campus shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The athletes who tested positive have been placed in self-isolation for 10 days.

Contact tracing procedures are being coordinated by public health officials with support provided by the Baylor athletics infectious response team following the department’s protective protocol and COVID-19 framework titled “Re-United.”

Other student-athletes identified as having potential direct exposure have also been instructed to self-quarantine per public health recommendations and the department’s plan.

The launch of the “Re-United” campaign outlines Baylor athletics’ COVID-19 prevention and response framework, which includes current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of the virus.

As Baylor athletics continues to onboard players to campus, the department will release a weekly report of COVID-19 tests. Volleyball and soccer athletes are expected to return to campus in early July.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments