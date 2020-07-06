Baylor athletics reported 11 new positive COVID-19 tests in its weekly case update on Monday afternoon, bringing the athletic department’s total to 25 positive tests.
That number tops the previous high of five new positive tests reported in last week’s update on June 29. However, the total number of cases being monitored went down from 20 last week to 12 on Monday. The figure for monitored cases includes primary contacts and pending tests.
Both the active cases and new cases number was 11, indicating that 14 previous positive tests have been resolved.
The 11 active cases include seven symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases.
Baylor specified in its press release that the 11 new cases are from multiple sports and not all of the individuals who tested positive are currently in Waco.
The Baylor football team began returning to campus three weeks ago for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts for the first time in three months after the campus shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The athletes who tested positive have been placed in self-isolation for 10 days.
Contact tracing procedures are being coordinated by public health officials with support provided by the Baylor athletics infectious response team following the department’s protective protocol and COVID-19 framework titled “Re-United.”
Other student-athletes identified as having potential direct exposure have also been instructed to self-quarantine per public health recommendations and the department’s plan.
The launch of the “Re-United” campaign outlines Baylor athletics’ COVID-19 prevention and response framework, which includes current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of the virus.
As Baylor athletics continues to onboard players to campus, the department will release a weekly report of COVID-19 tests. Volleyball and soccer athletes are expected to return to campus in the coming weeks in preparation for the fall.
