With the coronavirus making a severe impact on the nation’s economy, the Baylor athletic department will look at ways to make budget cuts in accordance with the university’s plan to reduce operating costs.
Athletic director Mack Rhoades has been part of Baylor’s economic discussions leading up to President Linda Livingstone’s announcement on Tuesday that the university plans to reduce costs of $65 to $80 million of its projected $750 million budget during the upcoming fiscal year which begins June 1.
“We at Baylor are taking the necessary steps at the right time and being better positioned when we get to other end (of the pandemic),” Rhoades said. “We’ve all paid attention to reports out there, and this is something that’s impacting all of higher education. This isn’t specific to Baylor and isn’t specific to Baylor athletics. But I believe we’ll get through this and become stronger because of it.”
Rhoades said the Baylor athletic department won’t make any new hires, but doesn’t expect to reduce staff positions at this point. Whether Baylor athletic department employees will have to take pay cuts, Rhoades said: “As far as the compensation level, those are all things we’re having to talk about.”
“I think first and foremost we have to protect our people,” Rhoades said. “I don’t, at least at this point with best-case and moderate-case scenarios, I would hope not to have to reduce positions.”
Rhoades and his staff will also look at Baylor’s recruiting budget for sports across the board to see if expenses need to be cut. The NCAA has currently banned coaches from making recruiting visits until at least May 31 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“More than likely we’ll look at reductions across the board in our operational budget, and that includes recruiting, but hopefully not to the detriment of our programs,” Rhoades said. “As we think about the upcoming fiscal year, we’re going to have to make some of these tough decisions.”
On March 12, the NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and spring sports championships. But the biggest question is whether the 2020 football season will be played as scheduled.
Rhoades is optimistic that Baylor will open its season Sept. 5 against Mississippi at NRG Stadium in Houston. But that timetable will depend largely on how effectively the United States has contained the pandemic.
“I’m optimistic but we’re never going to compromise the health and safety of our student-athletes and the public,” Rhoades said. “I’m optimistic that we can get to the point where we can play football as regularly scheduled. I think there is still a way to delay the season two or three weeks and still play 12 games. But that certainly remains to be seen. The most immediate hurdle will be to see where we are as a country with the pandemic at the end of this month.”
Rhoades expects the pandemic to have at least some effect on attendance at football games this fall as fans decide whether they feel comfortable enough to attend. Baylor has charted different scenarios for football that could determine the budget.
“We expect a drop in revenue, so we’ve come up with models for best-case scenario to moderate case to worst case,” Rhoades said. “Best case is all 12 games are played with fans in the stands. We know there will be a decrease in revenue as people are reluctant to go out. Some won’t attend games because of the economy and can’t purchase tickets. We may have to play football without fans. At the very end of the spectrum is that we just don’t play football.”
Big 12 schools were each paid $38.8 million for the 2018-19 school year from television contracts, bowl games and NCAA tournament shares. Big 12 schools were projected to be paid more than $40 million in 2019-2020, but Rhoades doesn’t expect the conference’s 10 athletic programs to take a big financial hit following the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament.
“If I were to guess, I would expect a $2 to $2.5 million reduction,” Rhoades said. “The conference has done a great job managing the budget and having additional money.”
In her announcement, Livingstone said that construction of the Baylor Basketball Pavilion will be deferred until economic conditions improve. However, architectural and planning work will continue.
Before the pandemic, Rhoades hoped the groundbreaking of the new basketball arena would be during the first quarter of 2021. If the economy improves, he still doesn’t rule out beginning construction of the new $105 million basketball arena within that time frame.
“We can’t borrow money at this point and we’re not finished with the design,” Rhoades said. “But we’ll see where we are at that point (the first quarter of 2021) economically as an institution and whether we are in position to borrow money. I’m hopeful that we don’t lose any ground.”
