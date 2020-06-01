Baylor baseball’s Andy Thomas and equestrian’s Grace Thiel have been named as two of 20 recipients of the Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships, the Big 12 announced Monday.
Gautt, who died in 2005, was a former Big 12 staff member and student services pioneer.
Thiel has excelled both as a rider and a student at Baylor. She was a 2019 NCEA first-team All-American and the Big 12 Flat Rider of the Year. She’s also a three-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 first team.
Thomas is a career .323 hitter for the Baylor baseball team and a three-time first-team Academic All-Big 12 honoree. He already has attained his undergraduate degree in marketing and plans to return to school for a fifth season at BU in 2021 while studying either law or sports management.
