Baylor volleyball improved its program-best ranking to No. 2 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll.
The Bears are 9-0 for the first time since 2009, with five wins over ranked teams. They picked up 27 first-place votes in this week’s poll, behind only No. 1 Stanford (6-2), which had 28. Baylor moves up from No. 5, which had been the previous best ranking in school history.
Baylor also fittingly swept the Big 12’s weekly awards this week – as Hannah Lockin was named Offensive Player of the Week, Tara Wulf won Defensive Player of the Week, and Kara McGhee claimed Rookie of the Week.
Lockin averaged a league-best 14.17 assists per set for the week. Wulf had 12 digs in a win over Missouri and 16 in a win over Hawaii, despite those matches lasting only three sets apiece. McGhee’s .481 hitting percentage was the best by a Big 12 rookie this week.
Baylor will play Texas State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its final nonconference match, then will open Big 12 play Saturday at Kansas.
