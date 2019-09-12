The Baylor-Arkansas soccer game will begin at 9 p.m. instead of 7 Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field due to the Razorbacks' travel issues.
The Bears (3-1-1) will play at home for the first time since Aug. 25 when they opened the season with a 4-2 win over Northwestern State.
Arkansas comes in with a 4-1-1 record.
