Baylor will open the 2020 football season against Mississippi at NRG Stadium in Houston and face a tough November schedule that includes consecutive road dates at Iowa State and West Virginia.

Baylor announced its entire 2020 schedule that includes six home games, five road games and the neutral site opener against Ole Miss on Sept. 5.

Instead of playing three straight nonconference games to open the season, Baylor’s second game will be against Big 12 rival Kansas on Sept. 12.

The Bears will follow with nonconference home games against Incarnate Word on Sept. 19 followed by Louisiana Tech on Sept. 26.

Baylor’s first Big 12 road game will be at Oklahoma on Oct. 3 followed by an open date and a Thursday night game at Texas Tech on Oct. 15. It will be Baylor's first game in Lubbock since 2008.

Returning to McLane Stadium, Baylor will face TCU on Oct. 24 followed by an Oct. 31 date on the road at Texas.

Baylor’s November schedule begins with a home date against Oklahoma State on Nov. 7 followed by road trips at Iowa State on Nov. 14 and West Virginia on Nov. 21.

Baylor will complete its regular season schedule against Kansas State at McLane Stadium on Nov. 28. Kickoff times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

