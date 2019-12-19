Baylor has signed Sachse defensive end Anthony Anyanwu, giving the Bears their 12th signee in the NCAA’s 2020 early period.
The 6-1, 226-pound Anyanwu is the second defensive end to sign in Baylor’s 2020 class as he joins Newton’s James Sylvester. Anyanwu collected 46 tackles with nine sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and an interception in 2019.
In his first year of playing high school football, Anyanwu made three sacks in six games as a junior in 2018. Anyanwu, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, is ranked the No. 159 prospect in Texas according to 247Sports.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule expects to sign several more players by the Feb. 5 later signing period.
