Graduate transfer Gunnar Royer, a long snapper from Indiana University in Pennsylvania, has made a verbal commitment to play at Baylor in 2020.
The 6-2, 220-pound Royer was a long snapper for NCAA Division II IUP for the last three years and was looking to step up to the FBS level to get a better opportunity to play in the NFL.
Baylor needed a long snapper since Ross Matiscik, a 2019 senior, had exhausted his eligibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.