Graduate transfer Gunnar Royer, a long snapper from Indiana University in Pennsylvania, has made a verbal commitment to play at Baylor in 2020.

The 6-2, 220-pound Royer was a long snapper for NCAA Division II IUP for the last three years and was looking to step up to the FBS level to get a better opportunity to play in the NFL.

Baylor needed a long snapper since Ross Matiscik, a 2019 senior, had exhausted his eligibility.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments