Graduate transfer Gunnar Royer, a long snapper from Indiana University in Pennsylvania, has made a verbal commitment to play at Baylor in 2020.
The 6-2, 220-pound Royer was a long snapper for NCAA Division II IUP for the last three years and was looking to step up to the FBS level to get a better opportunity to play in the NFL.
Baylor needed a long snapper since Ross Matiscik, a 2019 senior, had exhausted his eligibility.
UFC 249 still on with fighter replacement
UFC 249 is still on schedule for April 18, with Tony Ferguson fighting Justin Gaethje for an interim lightweight title in the main event.
Although UFC President Dana White hasn’t announced a venue for his promotion’s biggest pay-per-view show of the spring, he remains determined to hold an event in less than two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The mixed martial arts promotion announced the change to UFC 249’s main event bout Monday. Gaethje replaces lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is apparently unable to leave Russia amid the pandemic.
“The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!!” White tweeted Monday.
White has remained steadfast in his plan for the UFC to fight on while virtually all high-level sports competition has stopped.
NBA commissioner: No decisions before MayNBA Commissioner Adam Silver is bracing for several more weeks of uncertainty about the remainder of this halted season, revealing Monday night that he does not expect the league will be able to decide anything until at least May.
Silver spoke on the NBA’s Twitter account as part of the league’s new NBATogether initiative, in a conversation hosted by Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson. Silver touched on many topics, including how the league is looking at numerous scenarios for a return, but in every case the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible right now to move too far forward.
“Essentially, what I’ve told my folks over the last week is that we just should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won’t be in a position to make any decisions,” Silver said. “And I don’t think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be.”
