The Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team is used to starting (and finishing) the season at No. 1.

Winners of the past five NCATA national titles in a row, Baylor will open up as the nation’s top-ranked team, following a vote of 26 head coaches from around the country. The Bears picked up 23 of the 26 first-place votes.

2019 national finalist Oregon finished No. 2 in the preseason rankings, followed by Qunnipiac, Azusa Pacific and Gannon.

Baylor will open up its 2020 season on Saturday with a road match against first-year program Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

