The Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team is used to starting (and finishing) the season at No. 1.
Winners of the past five NCATA national titles in a row, Baylor will open up as the nation’s top-ranked team, following a vote of 26 head coaches from around the country. The Bears picked up 23 of the 26 first-place votes.
2019 national finalist Oregon finished No. 2 in the preseason rankings, followed by Qunnipiac, Azusa Pacific and Gannon.
Baylor will open up its 2020 season on Saturday with a road match against first-year program Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.