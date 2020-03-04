Baylor’s No. 1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling program improved to 4-0 with a win over No. 5 Gannon, 290.650-280.665, on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor’s scoring total was a season high, helped along by its first perfect 10 of the season and 13 season-high scores in all.

True freshman Tori Harris produced the 10.0 in the tumbling portion of the match.

Baylor will next face Presbyterian College/St. Leo University on Monday in Clinton, S.C.

