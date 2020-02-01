BELTON —Baylor’s No.1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team opened up the season with a 266.305-225.655 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday at the Mayborn Campus Center.
It was the first-ever meet for UMHB (0-1).
Despite the win, Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey said that there was plenty to improve upon.
“We had some uncharacteristic mistakes, but it was good for our freshmen to get their first meet under their belt and we will work on improving this week as we get ready for a great meet in South Carolina next weekend,” Mulkey said.
After scoring 36.55 in compulsory, the Bears opened up a big lead on the Crusaders after a 29.95 round in event two, just .05 off their start value for the event of 30.00. The high score of the acro for the Bears (1-0) was a 9.90 in seven element. They led 65.80 to 54.05 heading into pyramid, and cruised from there.
The Bears closed with a bang, winning the team event with a score of 175.875 to UMHB’s 142.275.
The Bears return to action Feb. 9 when they travel to Limestone College for a meet in Gaffney, SC.
