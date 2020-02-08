The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team returns to action on Sunday at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C. Meet time is 2 p.m. Central.

The Bears (1-0) soared past Mary Hardin-Baylor with a 40-point win in their season opener last weekend. That gave Baylor its 33rd win in a row dating to 2017.

This will mark Baylor’s first-ever trip to Limestone. The Saints (1-0) are coming off an 11-point win over Saint Leo in their season opener. They are a third-year program with an all-time record of 7-2.

After Sunday’s road trip, Baylor will have its home opener on Feb. 23 against Oregon.

Recommended for you

Load comments